HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Gartner by 103.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $3,088,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,703,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $294.89 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

