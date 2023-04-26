HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $407.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $306.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.