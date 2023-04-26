Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Hologic by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. 328,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,426. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

