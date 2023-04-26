Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $10.12 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00034006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $137.88 million and $7.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,620,812 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.