Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.19 and last traded at $77.36. Approximately 79,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 204,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.