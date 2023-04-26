IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. IDEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.78. 522,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at IDEX

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.27.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

