IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,880,000 after buying an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.34. 137,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,023. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

