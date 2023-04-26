Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 1,905,281 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

