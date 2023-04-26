Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,238. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

