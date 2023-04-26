Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 282,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,306. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.