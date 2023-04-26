Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,683,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,089,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,110.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,209,000 after acquiring an additional 639,181 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 468,809 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

