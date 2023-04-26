Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,738. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $253.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

