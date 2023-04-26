Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 212.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $26.09.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.