Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average is $225.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

