Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading Down 4.5%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $205.20 and last traded at $208.78. 272,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,255,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

