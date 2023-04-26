Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, an increase of 3,189.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 93,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.06.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

