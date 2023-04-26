Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 18th

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.6 %
IBTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 104,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,825. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
