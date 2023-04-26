Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 17,400.0% in April

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 17,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

IVFH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 33,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,396. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

