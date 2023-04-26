Insider Buying: Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL) Insider Purchases 292,500 Shares of Stock

Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings acquired 292,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$73,125.00 ($49,077.18).

Jason Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associate Global Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jason Billings acquired 107,500 shares of Associate Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$25,800.00 ($17,315.44).

Associate Global Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 35.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Associate Global Partners

Associate Global Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Contango Asset Management Limited and changed its name to Associate Global Partners Limited in November 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associate Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associate Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.