Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells 828 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $41,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,431.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 1.1 %

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,410. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,649.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Further Reading

