Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.62-6.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66. Insperity also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.32 EPS.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 107,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. Insperity has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 340.21% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,240. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

