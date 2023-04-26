Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $197.01

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$197.01 and traded as high as C$205.00. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$204.51, with a volume of 263,739 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFC. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$224.20.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$197.14.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.58 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0058404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

