Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 7,737,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,909,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

