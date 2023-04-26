Intel (INTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.15–$0.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.15) EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

