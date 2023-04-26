International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.