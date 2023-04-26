International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Paper stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,530,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,614,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

