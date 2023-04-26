Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $5.41 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00018594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $49.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,131,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,627,334 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

