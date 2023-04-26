InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Trading Down 30%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) fell 30% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.45. 21,166,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49,427% from the average session volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Down 30.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate II Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

