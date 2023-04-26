InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Stock Price Down 0%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 29.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,257,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,046 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,388,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,991,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.