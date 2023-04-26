Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

