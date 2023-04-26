Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,076.87

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,076.87 ($50.92) and traded as high as GBX 4,154 ($51.88). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,141 ($51.72), with a volume of 360,610 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.21) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,487 ($56.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The stock has a market cap of £6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,082.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,921.79%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($22,941.18). Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

