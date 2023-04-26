Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for 3.0% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Carter’s worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRI stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

