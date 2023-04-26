Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Institutional Trading of Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

