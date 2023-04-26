Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,840. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
