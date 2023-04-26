Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,540,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,308,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

