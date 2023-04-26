Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Stake Boosted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 61,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 153.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

RYF remained flat at $49.89 during trading on Wednesday. 109,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

