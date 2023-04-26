Investors Research Corp Buys 8,775 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 675.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

