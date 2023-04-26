Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.14.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

