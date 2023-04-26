InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $1.25 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Stories

