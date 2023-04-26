Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Cut by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.