iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. 975,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

