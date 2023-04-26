iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,754,777 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

