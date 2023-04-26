iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $408.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,771. The stock has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.49.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
