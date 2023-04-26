iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Neumann Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $243.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,751. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.