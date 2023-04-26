iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $301.65

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $301.65 and last traded at $298.79, with a volume of 550237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.87.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.