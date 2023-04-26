iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IOO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,407. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

