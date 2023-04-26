iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 13.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,744 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.