iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $172.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,695,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

