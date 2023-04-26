iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 543,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

