iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Raised by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after buying an additional 848,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,109 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after purchasing an additional 422,827 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,058. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

