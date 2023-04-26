iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stake Increased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rollins Financial owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $281.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.